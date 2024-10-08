Auction for Shohei Ohtani’s 50-50 ball is allowed to proceed as legal dispute continues

The auction for Shohei Ohtani’s potentially lucrative 50th home run ball has been allowed to proceed as a legal dispute over ownership of the financial proceeds continues. Chris Belanski was the man who walked out of the stadium with the historic baseball, gaining possession in the left field stands at loanDepot Park in Miami. But Max Matus and Joseph Davidov each claim in separate lawsuits that they grabbed the ball first. A evidentiary hearing set for Oct. 10 has been canceled.

