Auburn’s QB situation messy again with even bigger tests looming

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The Auburn Tigers’ quarterback situation got messy again just in time for Southeastern Conference play. Second-year freshman Hank Brown made his second straight start but this one didn’t survive past three first-half interceptions in a 24-14 loss to Arkansas. Payton Thorne was much better coming out of halftime but it wasn’t enough to bail the Tigers out from a second turnover-plagued home loss already. After all, Thorne was picked off four times two weeks ago in a loss to California. That leaves coach Hugh Freeze with another starting decision to make with No. 15 Oklahoma visiting next Saturday.

