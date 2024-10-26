Auburn’s Hugh Freeze with the Tigers against Kentucky after arriving a day late because of illness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Auburn coach Hugh Freeze arrived well ahead of the Tigers’ Southeastern Conference game against Kentucky on Saturday night and was on the sidelines before kickoff after not flying with the team on Friday because of an illness. An ESPN report said Freeze didn’t travel after falling ill on Friday. An Auburn football spokesman confirmed that the coach experienced nausea described as a “24 hour bug” but flew to Lexington on Saturday morning and was with the team as it conducted its pregame Tiger Walk into Kroger Field several hours before the scheduled 7:45 p.m. ET kickoff.

