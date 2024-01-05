Auburn’s Freeze not keeping offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn coach Hugh Freeze has fired offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery after one season together. Freeze made the announcement on Friday after the Tigers finished 6-7 and struggled offensively, especially in the passing game behind former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne. The Tigers ranked 121st of 130 FBS offenses in passing, averaging just 162.2 yards per game. The Tigers averaged 351 yards and 26 points a game. Montgomery joined Freeze’s first Auburn staff in December 2022 after eight seasons as Tulsa’s head coach.

