Auburn’s Freeze aims to revive fortunes, passing game with Payton Thorne leading QB competition

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The Auburn Tigers have a new offensive coordinator, new wide receivers and renewed competition at quarterback. Hugh Freeze & Co. are hoping that formula will be good enough to make big strides in the passing game next season. In fact, it’s likely essential in improving from a 6-7 record in Freeze’s debut season with the Tigers, who wrapped up their spring practices on Saturday. Freeze says returning starter Payton Thorne doesn’t have a big lead at quarterback over Hank Brown and Holden Geriner. Freeze is counting on new receivers like freshman Cam Coleman to provide substantial help.

