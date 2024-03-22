Auburn’s Chad Baker-Mazara gets early ejection for throwing elbow against Yale

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Auburn’s Chad Baker-Mazara was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul less than four minutes into the fourth-seeded Tigers’ first-round NCAA Tournament game against No. 13 seed Yale. After a lengthy review, officials announced the foul against Baker-Mazara and sent him to the locker room. A few minutes later, Baker-Mazara posted encouragement to his teammates on social media. Replays showed that Baker-Mazara appeared to throw an elbow toward Yale’s August Mahoney as the pair ran downcourt. Mahoney immediately tried to get the attention of officials and once play stopped with 16:59 left, officials went to the replay monitor.

