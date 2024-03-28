Auburn’s Bruce Pearl sticks up for Chad Baker-Mazara after costly ejection

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn coach Bruce Pearl still isn’t happy with a call that led to the costly ejection of Chad Baker-Mazara, but he’s urging fans to lay off his starting guard. Baker-Mazara threw an elbow at Yale’s August Mahoney as the pair ran downcourt three minutes into a loss to Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Baker-Mazara was called for a Flagrant 2 foul when Pearl says he believes it could easily have been a Flagrant 1 that wouldn’t have meant an ejection. Pearl says Baker-Mazara is “struggling with that right now.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.