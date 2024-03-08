Auburn women cruise past Arkansas 67-48 to advance to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Sydney Shaw, JaMya Mingo-Young and Mar’shaun Bostic each scored 11 points and No. 7 seed Auburn beat 10th-seeded Arkansas 67-48 in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Auburn (20-10) advances to play eighth-ranked LSU on Friday in the quarterfinals. The teams split the regular-season series, with LSU claiming the most recent game, 71-66, on Feb. 22. Auburn’s win on Jan. 14 was its seventh over a defending national champion in program history. Shaw was the first player for Auburn to reach double-digit scoring when she made a 3-pointer with 4:34 left in the fourth for a 61-43 lead following a 10-0 run. Mingo-Young also had eight rebounds, eight assists and just one turnover for Auburn.

