Auburn wins 43-41, four-OT thriller over playoff hopeful No. 15 Texas A&M

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Payton Thorne hit KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a two-point play in the fourth overtime to lift Auburn to a 43-41 victory over No. 15 Texas A&M, capping a brutal day for Southeastern Conference playoff contenders. With the teams both getting one play to score from the 3, Texas A&M turned to trickery on its attempt. Receiver Terry Bussey took the direct snap and handed off to quarterback Marcel Reed. Reed’s pass to Amari Daniels fell incomplete in the end zone. Auburn fans stormed the field. Other SEC playoff contenders Mississippi and Alabama had already fallen to unranked league foes.

