Auburn tries to rebound from mistake-filled loss, hosts New Mexico

The Auburn Tigers are trying to rebound from a mistake-filled loss to California. The Tigers host New Mexico with a chance to regroup, especially offensively. Quarterback Payton Thorne was intercepted four times against Cal. Coach Hugh Freeze hasn’t ruled out a quarterback change. The Tigers face a defense that ranks last in the FBS in total yards allowed and is near the bottom in the other major statistical categories. New Mexico is led by dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier. The Lobos are coming off a 61-39 loss to 20th-ranked Arizona, but they trailed by only a field goal at halftime.

