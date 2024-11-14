Auburn tries to keep bowl hopes alive with visit from Louisiana-Monroe with ailing QB Payton Thorne

The Auburn Tigers host Louisiana-Monroe hoping to keep their shaky postseason hopes alive. The Tigers must win their last three games to become bowl eligible and avoid a fourth straight losing season. The Warhawks are 5-4 in coach Bryant Vincent’s first season but they’re trying to snap a three-game losing streak. Auburn has won all 11 previous meetings with the Sun Belt Conference team. ULM’s Ahmad Hardy is leading the Sun Belt in rushing. Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne is xx with an injury to his throwing shoulder.

