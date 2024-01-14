Auburn stuns No. 7 LSU 67-62, ending Tigers’ 16-game winning streak

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 21 points, and Auburn upset No. 7 LSU 67-62. Defending national champion LSU entered the game with the nation’s best scoring offense at 93.8 points and had won a nation’s best 16 straight contests. Auburn (12-5, 1-3 Southeastern Conference) forced 15 turnovers and held LSU (16-2, 3-1) to a season-low in points in the home victory. JaMya Mingo-Young stole the ball from LSU’s Angel Reese with 10.4 seconds remaining in regulation to seal the victory. She hit both free throws to put Auburn up by two possessions.

