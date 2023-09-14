Auburn still trying to resolve QB issues as it hosts in-state Samford of the Southern Conference

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn is unbeaten but still trying to resolve its quarterback situation. The Tigers host FCS team Samford after winning their first two games. But neither starting quarterback Payton Thorne nor Robby Ashford were effective against California. Thorne did lead the game-winning drive but passed for only 94 yards. Ashford completed just one pass in three attempts for no gain. Samford is the defending Southern Conference champion but lost its league opener to Western Carolina, 30-7, after a six-hour lightning delay.

