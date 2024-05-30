Auburn senior J.M. Butler leads Tigers to NCAA golf title

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Auburn is the NCAA champion in men’s golf. The Tigers beat Florida State at La Costa Resort to claim their first national golf title. J.M. Butler delivered the heroics for Auburn. The championship came down to the anchor match and Butler was the right player to handle the pressure. He not only won all three of his matches during team play, he never trailed in any of them. The match against Luke Clanton of Florida State turned on the 15th hole when Clanton’s approach took a hard hop and went down a slope behind the green into the water.

