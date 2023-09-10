Auburn rallies past mistake-prone California for 14-10 victory

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Payton Thorne threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Rovaldo Fairweather following California’s third missed field goal of the game and Tigers rallied for a 14-10 victory. Auburn had been stagnant most of the night offensively, generating only six first downs in the first three quarters before putting together a 69-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter to take the lead. The Golden Bears had a chance to come back after Jarquez Hunter lost a fumble for at Auburn at the Tigers’ 41 with 4:00 left. Sam Jackson V threw an interception in the end zone on fourth-and-13 from the 18 with 1:44 to play.

