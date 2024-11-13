Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne still nursing injury to throwing shoulder

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne’s status is uncertain for Saturday’s game against Louisiana-Monroe. Tigers coach Hugh Freeze said Thorne did not practice during the open date last week after injuring his right, throwing shoulder in a loss to Vanderbilt. Freeze said Thorne would “for sure” not have been ready to play as of Tuesday’s practice. Thorne’s backups are Hank Brown and freshman Walker White. Brown started against New Mexico and Arkansas, but was benched after three first-half interceptions against the Razorbacks.

