Auburn QB Payton Thorne returns for Year 2 surrounded by a more talented supporting cast

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The Auburn Tigers are banking on a better season from quarterback Payton Thorne, and they’ve certainly surrounded him with more talented playmakers. Thorne’s pedestrian passing numbers and lack of playmaking targets helped send the Tigers to their third straight losing record last season. The Michigan State transfer now has a full year under his belt after arriving at Auburn last summer. He also has an array of receivers that should make it easier to succeed and improve on a passing offense that was among the nation’s least productive last season. The Tigers open Aug. 31 against Alabama A&M.

