Auburn lands ex-Michigan State QB Payton Thorne

By The Associated Press
FILE - Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne throws during an NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Thorne is looking for a new opportunity in college football. Team spokesman Ben Phlegar confirmed Sunday, April 30, 2023, that the two-year starter and captain has entered the portal as a graduate transfer. S(AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Al Goldis]

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne is headed to Auburn. Auburn announced the signing of the two-year Spartans starter. He’ll give new coach Hugh Freeze an experienced quarterback to boost a passing game that ranked among the nation’s worst last season. Thorne started 26 games for the Spartans. He has thrown for 6,494 yards with 49 touchdowns against 24 interceptions. Thorne joins returning starter Robby Ashford and redshirt freshman Holden Geriner.

