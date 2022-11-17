Auburn hosts Western Kentucky in home finale

Auburn and interim coach Carnell Williams are going for their second straight win. The Tigers host Western Kentucky trying to follow up on a 13-10 win over Texas A&M. It’s the first meeting for the two teams since 2005. Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford faces a Hilltoppers defense that leads the nation in forced turnovers, defensive touchdowns and interceptions. Western Kentucky has four wins over Southeastern Conference teams since 2012.

