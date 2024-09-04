Auburn hosts California in rematch of Tigers’ 14-10 victory last season

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne looks to throw a pass during the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Maryland, Dec. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

Auburn and California meet for the second time in the past two seasons. The Tigers host the Golden Bears after winning 14-10 last season. The Tigers have brought in seven new receivers to help out quarterback Payton Thorne, who struggled in that game. They’re coming off a 73-3 win over FCS Alabama A&M but get a bigger test now. Cal overcame a close first half to pull away 31-13 from UC-Davis in its opener. Auburn receiver Sam Jackson V played quarterback for the Bears in that game.

