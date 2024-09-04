Auburn hosts California in rematch of Tigers’ 14-10 victory last season

Auburn and California meet for the second time in the past two seasons. The Tigers host the Golden Bears after winning 14-10 last season. The Tigers have brought in seven new receivers to help out quarterback Payton Thorne, who struggled in that game. They’re coming off a 73-3 win over FCS Alabama A&M but get a bigger test now. Cal overcame a close first half to pull away 31-13 from UC-Davis in its opener. Auburn receiver Sam Jackson V played quarterback for the Bears in that game.

