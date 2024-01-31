Auburn hires longtime defensive coordinator DJ Durkin to run defense

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn coach Hugh Freeze has hired former Maryland head coach and Texas A&M defensive coordinator DJ Durkin to run his defense. Durkin was with the Aggies the past two years after two seasons at Mississippi and has also made stops at Michigan and Florida. He spent one season in the NFL as a consultant for the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 after two seasons as Maryland’s head coach. Maryland fired Durkin in October 2018, about five months after offensive lineman Jordan McNair collapsed on the practice field and later died of heatstroke.

