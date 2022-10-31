Auburn hires ex-Mississippi State athletic director Cohen

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn named former Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to the same position, charging him with hiring a new football coach. The school announced Cohen’s hire about six hours after saying that President Chris Roberts had fired second-year Tigers coach Bryan Harsin. Cohen had been athletic director at Mississippi State since November 2016 after a long career as a baseball coach. He hired Joe Moorhead for a short-lived stint as the Bulldogs coach and then replaced him with Mike Leach. The Tigers and Mississippi State play Saturday in Starkville.

