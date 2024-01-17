Auburn hires Derrick Nix away from Ole Miss as offensive coordinator

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Derrick Nix is headed to Auburn as offensive coordinator, according to his current employer. Mississippi posted a message on X thanking Nix, the associate head coach and receivers coach, for 16 years of service with a statement from coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin said in the post that Nix would have play-calling duties as Auburn’s offensive coordinator. Auburn has not yet announced the hiring of Nix. Coach Hugh Freeze fired offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery after their first season in Auburn.

