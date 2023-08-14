Auburn grad student Megan Schofill wins US Women’s Amateur at Bel-Air

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Schofill won the U.S. Women’s Amateur on Sunday at Bel-Air Country Club, beating Latanna Stone 4 and 3 in the 36-hole final. The 22-year-old Schofill, from Monticello, Florida, is a graduate student entering her fifth season at Auburn University. The 21-year-old Stone, from Riverview, Florida, is entering her fifth year at LSU. Schofill had a 3-up lead after the first 18 holes, winning Nos. 15-17. After Stone won the par-4 24th with a birdie, Schofill took the par-4 25th and par-5 26th with birdies for a 4-up advantage. They halved the next five holes with pars, Stone won the par-5 32nd and the match ended on the par-4 33rd when Stone’s 5-foot par putt lipped out.

