Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris declares for NFL draft

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris stands in the huddle during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Auburn All-Southeastern Conference defensive tackle Harris says he will skip his final season to enter the NFL draft. Harris, who was a first-team Associated Press All-SEC pick, made the announcement in a social media post Tuesday, Dec. 12. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

Auburn All-Southeastern Conference defensive tackle Marcus Harris says he will skip his final season to enter the NFL draft. Harris made the announcement in a social media post Tuesday night. The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder made 40 tackles with 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks this season, easily the best of his college career. He didn’t indicate if he would play in Auburn’s Music City Bowl game against Maryland on Dec. 30. Harris transferred from Kansas after the 2020 season and played in 37 games.

