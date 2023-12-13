Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris declares for NFL draft

Auburn All-Southeastern Conference defensive tackle Marcus Harris says he will skip his final season to enter the NFL draft. Harris made the announcement in a social media post Tuesday night. The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder made 40 tackles with 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks this season, easily the best of his college career. He didn’t indicate if he would play in Auburn’s Music City Bowl game against Maryland on Dec. 30. Harris transferred from Kansas after the 2020 season and played in 37 games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.