Auburn defensive back Champ Anthony carted off field with leg injury

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn defensive back Champ Anthony was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury in the first half against Arkansas. Anthony had an air cast on his left leg when he was taken off the field after being placed on a stretcher. ESPN opted to not show a replay of the injury. The injury happened one play after Anthony’s hit to the chest area knocked the helmet off Arkansas receiver Anthony Armstrong. Armstrong lay on the field before walking to the medical tent but returned soon after.

