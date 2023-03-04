Auburn boosts tournament hopes, wins 79-70 over No. 12 Vols

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored 24 points to help Auburn boost its NCAA Tournament prospects with a 79-70 victory over No. 12 Tennessee in the regular-season finale. The Tigers reached 20 wins and rebounded from an overtime loss at No. 2 Alabama with their biggest win of the season. Playing their first full game without SEC assist leader Zakai Zeigler, out for the season with a torn left ACL, the Volunteers (23-8, 12-6) lost their fifth straight road game. Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee with 21 points and five 3-pointers.

