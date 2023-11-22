Auburn bolts out of the gate en route to 84-54 win over Alabama A&M

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Reserve Chaney Johnson scored 15 points and Aden Holloway scored 13 points and Auburn started fast on its way to an 84-54 win over Alabama. Auburn built a 12-0 lead and never trailed. Of the Tigers’ first 10-made attempts from the field, four were from beyond 3-point range. To its credit, Alabama A&M went on an 18-3 run and took advantage of a stretch of sloppy play by Auburn though still trailed by 28.

