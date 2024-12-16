Auburn adds one more QB from portal by landing Ashton Daniels from Stanford

The Auburn Tigers have picked up a second transfer quarterback, with the addition of two-year Stanford starter Ashton Daniels. Daniels, who announced his destination Monday on Instagram, joins ex-Oklahoma starter Jackson Arnold in heading to the quarterback-starved Tigers. Auburn must replace starter Payton Thorne, and two backups have entered the transfer portal. Penn State backup quarterback Beau Pribula is not sticking around for the team’s matchup with SMU in the College Football Playoff.

