Aubrey Pleasant makes most of opportunity while serving as Rams head coach vs. Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant had the head coaching duties in the Rams’ 13-9 victory over the Chargers while Sean McVay watched the game from the coaches booth. McVay has switched things up at times during the preseason in terms of who calls the plays on offense and defense. This is the first time in his eight seasons leading the Rams that he has stepped back and let someone else handle head coach responsibilities.

