Aubameyang cut from Chelsea squad for Champions League

Chelsea manager Graham Potter was always going to have a job squeezing new signings in after around $357 million was spent during the January transfer window. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a high-profile casualty of the midseason shopping spree after being cut from Chelsea’s squad for the Champions League knockout stages. British record signing Enzo Fernandez and other newcomers Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix are on the 25-man list submitted to UEFA for the remaining rounds. Aubameyang was signed from Barcelona last summer and started all six of the group stage games. Potter admits there will be “a few awkward conversations” in his bloated squad.

