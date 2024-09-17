Attorneys say clarifications being made to parts of $2.78B NCAA settlement that dismayed judge

Attorneys negotiating a $2.78 billion settlement of class-action antitrust cases against the NCAA are working to clarify parts of the agreement that a judge wanted addressed before deciding on whether to let the landmark deal move forward. At a hearing two weeks ago, U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken declined to grant preliminary approval on the settlement. She expressed dismay with a plan to regulate and potentially restrict third-party name, image and likeness payments to athletes from booster-funded organizations called collectives. Wilken set a Sept. 26 deadline for attorneys to report back to her with certain parts of the settlement agreement reworked.

