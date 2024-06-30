Atthaya Thitikul birdies final hole and celebrates Dow Championship team win with Ruoning Yin

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand and Ruoning Yin of China are the winners of the Dow Championship. They combined for a 62 in the fourballs format at Midland Country Club in Michigan. And it was Thitikul who delivered the winner. They were tied with the American team of Jennifer Kupcho and Ally Ewing when Thitikul made a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 18th hole over water. Ewing and Kupcho played in the final group. Ewing had done so much to help her team share the lead, but she couldn’t make the 25-foot birdie putt that would have forced a playoff.

