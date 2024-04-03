ATP men’s tour to trial changes for doubles tennis. Faster matches, easier entry for singles players

LONDON (AP) — The men’s ATP tour will try to spice up doubles tennis by trialing changes including a 15-second serve clock and reserving slots for teams to enter tournaments using their singles rankings. The ATP announced that the new format will be tested at the Madrid Open later this month and at select events through the season. Other changes include quicker changeovers, streamlining the schedule to five days during the second week of the tournament, and free fan movement during play. The ATP says the goals are to improve the “exposure and marketing appeal of the doubles game by creating new narratives and storylines for fans, a better on-site experience at tournaments and enhanced product for broadcast.”

