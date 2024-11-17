ATP Finals contract with Italy extended for 5 more years to 2030 with location ‘under evaluation’

TURIN, Italy (AP) — The ATP Finals will remain in Italy through 2030. The contract with Turin was due to expire next year. ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said “the ATP Finals will stay in Italy for another five years until 2030.” He made the announcement during the trophy ceremony after Jannik Sinner beat Taylor Fritz in the final of this year’s event for the top eight players on the men’s tennis tour. The tournament has been in Turin since 2021 following a 12-year run in London. Gaudenzi did not specify if the tournament would remain in Turin or move to a bigger arena being built in Milan for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. The ATP says “The location options beyond 2025 are under evaluation.”

