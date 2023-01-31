ATP abuse probe finds ‘insufficient evidence’ against Zverev

LONDON (AP) — The men’s professional tennis tour says Alexander Zverev will not face disciplinary action after an investigation into domestic abuse allegations against him found “insufficient evidence” to substantiate the claims. The ATP had commissioned the investigation in October 2021 after Zverev’s former girlfriend accused the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up of abuse. The 25-year-old Zverev is a German who won the singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He is currently ranked 14th.

