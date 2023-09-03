Atletico’s home game against Sevilla postponed due to forecasts of intense rain in central Spain

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league says that Atletico Madrid’s home game against Sevilla on Sunday has been postponed ahead of forecasts of heavy rain in central Spain. The league says it acted after considering the warnings from Spain’s national weather service and the recommendation of Madrid’s municipal government. Atletico was set to host Sevilla at its stadium at 6:30 p.m. local time. Authorities have asked residents in Madrid to stay indoors and avoid driving. Rail service has also been suspended on some lines.

