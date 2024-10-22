Atletico trying to raise awareness of fans with disabilities in Champions League game

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid is trying to bring a record number of spectators with disabilities to a Champions League match to raise awareness about inclusion and the need to promote better access to sport for disabled fans in venues across Europe. Thousands of supporters with disabilities are expected at Atletico’s game against Lille at Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday, when the club could break the record of 1,740 disabled fans set by Real Betis in a Spanish league game against Valladolid last year.

