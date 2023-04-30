Atletico tops Valladolid, continues pursuit of Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has continued its pursuit of second-place Real Madrid by picking up its eighth win in nine matches with a 5-2 victory at Valladolid in the Spanish league. Third-place Atletico scored three times in the first half and added two late goals in a result that kept Diego Simeone’s team two points behind city rival Madrid with six rounds remaining. Second place guarantees a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Valencia failed to distance itself from the relegation zone after losing 2-1 at Cadiz. The defeat ended Valencia’s two-game winning streak and left it in 17th place. Valencia is two points from danger. Sevilla hosts Girona on Monday and Athletic Bilbao visits Mallorca.

