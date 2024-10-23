Atletico struggles to understand penalty call after losing to Lille in Champions League game

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and his players struggled to understand the penalty call that went against them in a 3-1 home loss to Lille in the Champions League. The penalty was converted Wednesday by Jonathan David in the 74th minute to give the visitors a 2-1 lead. Lille went on to win 3-1 at the Metropolitano stadium. The call came after a loose ball inside the area, with Atletico players saying that Italian referee Marco Guida made the decision after seeing a handball by midfielder Koke Resurrección. Replays did not appear to show any touch by Koke’s hands or arms on the ball. It took several moments for the call to be confirmed. Simeone insisted “It wasn’t a penalty.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.