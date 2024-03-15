Atletico striker Memphis Depay in the Netherlands squad for friendlies against Scotland, Germany

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Striker Memphis Depay has been included in the Netherlands squad after nearly a year out of international action due to a series of injuries. Depay’s call-up Friday comes days after his late goal helped Atletico Madrid reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Also returning to the Dutch squad after a year is midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, the former Liverpool star who now plays for Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. The 26-player squad was announced for friendlies against Scotland and Germany ahead of the summer’s European Championship in Germany.

