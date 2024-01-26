Atletico signs young Antwerp midfielder Vermeeren

By The Associated Press
FILE - Royal Antwerp's Arthur Vermeeren, left, runs with the ball next to Shakhtar's Heorhiy Sudakov during the Champions League group H soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Antwerp at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Atletico Madrid says it has signed young Belgium midfielder Arthur Vermeeren from Antwerp. Vermeeren impressed by scoring a goal in Antwerp’s 3-2 upset of Barcelona 3-2 in the Champions League group phase this season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has signed teenage Belgium midfielder Arthur Vermeeren from Antwerp. Atletico says the 18-year-old Vermeeren agreed to a contract for six and a half seasons. It did not reveal the cost of the transfer. Vermeeren impressed by scoring in Antwerp’s 3-2 upset of Barcelona in the Champions League group phase this season.

