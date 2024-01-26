Atletico signs young Antwerp midfielder Vermeeren

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has signed teenage Belgium midfielder Arthur Vermeeren from Antwerp. Atletico says the 18-year-old Vermeeren agreed to a contract for six and a half seasons. It did not reveal the cost of the transfer. Vermeeren impressed by scoring in Antwerp’s 3-2 upset of Barcelona in the Champions League group phase this season.

