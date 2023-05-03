Atletico routs Cadiz 5-1, overtakes Madrid for 2nd place

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid continued its winning form by routing Cadiz 5-1 and overtaking Real Madrid for second place in the Spanish league. Antoine Griezmann scored twice in the first half and Álvaro Morata, Yannick Carrasco and Nahuel Molina added a goal each in the second to give Atletico its 12th win in 14 league matches. Diego Simeone’s team moved a point in front of Madrid with five rounds remaining. Atletico is 13 points behind leader Barcelona, which could clinch its first league title in four years in the next round.

