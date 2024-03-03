Atletico rebounds from Copa elimination with win over Betis in Spanish league. Girona loses again

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has strengthened its grip on fourth place in the Spanish league with a 2-1 win over Real Betis. It was only the second win in the last eight matches in all competitions for Diego Simeone’s team. It was coming off elimination by Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. Girona missed a chance to move closer to leader Real Madrid with a 1-0 loss at Mallorca. It was Girona’s third defeat in four matches. The Catalan club is seven points behind Madrid, which drew 2-2 at Valencia on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.