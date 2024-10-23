Atletico raises awareness of fans with disabilities at Champions League game

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has raised awareness about inclusion with activities for fans with disabilities in its Champions League match against Lille. The club and its partners were looking to host “the most inclusive Champions League match of all time” and break the record of 1,740 fans with disabilities set by Real Betis against Valladolid in the Spanish league last year. Activities before the match at Metropolitano stadium included an exhibition of wheelchair soccer.

