Atletico moves closer to Real Madrid with 5th straight win

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has continued its hot streak with a 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano to move within two points of second-place Real Madrid in the Spanish league. Nahuel Molina and Mario Hermoso scored goals two minutes apart in the first half to lead Atletico to its fifth straight win. It was its ninth win in 11 matches. Rayo played with 10 men from the 62nd minute after Florian Lejeune was sent off for stopping a breakaway. Atletico has won 13 of its 18 matches since the World Cup break.

