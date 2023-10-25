Atletico misses chance to take outright group lead after 2-2 draw at Celtic in Champions League

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Atletico Madrid has missed a chance to take the outright lead of its group after a 2-2 draw at Celtic in the Champions League. Antoine Griezmann and Álvaro Morata scored a goal in each half as Atletico twice came from behind to salvage the away draw. Celtic scored before halftime through Kyogo Furuhashi and Luis Palma. Atletico played with 10 men from the 83rd minute as midfielder Rodrigo de Paul was sent off with a second yellow card for a hard sliding tackle. Atletico reached five points. It’s one behind leader Feyenoord, which beat Lazio 3-1 in the other group game. Celtic stayed last with one point, three behind third-place Lazio.

