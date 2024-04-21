Atletico misses chance to strengthen hold on 4th place after losing at Alaves in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has followed up its Champions League elimination with a 2-0 loss at Alaves in the Spanish league to miss a chance to strengthen its hold on fourth place. The defeat against 13th-place Alaves kept Atletico only three points ahead of fifth-place Athletic Bilbao. Athletic had been held to a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Granada at home on Friday. Atletico failed to advance in the Champions League after losing 5-4 on aggregate to Borussia Dortmund after a 4-2 loss in Germany on Tuesday.

