Atletico Madrid’s struggles continue with loss at Real Betis in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid hasn’t been able to find a way to end its slump. Diego Simeone’s team followed up its home loss against Lille in the Champions League with a 1-0 defeat at Real Betis in the Spanish league. An own-goal by defender José María Giménez less than five minutes into the match sealed Atletico’s second consecutive loss. It has only one win in its last six matches in all competitions. Before that it had league draws at home against Real Madrid and at Real Sociedad, and it lost 4-1 at Benfica in the Champions League.

