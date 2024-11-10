Atletico Madrid wins at Mallorca to regain 3rd place in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Julián Álvarez scores a second-half winner as Atletico Madrid moves back into third place in the Spanish league with a 1-0 victory at Mallorca. That left Atletico one point behind second-place Real Madrid, which routed Osasuna 4-0 at home on Saturday with a hat trick from Vinícius Júnior. Atletico moved two points ahead of Villarreal, which defeated visiting Alaves 3-0 on Saturday. Leader Barcelona, which sits six points ahead of Real Madrid, visits Real Sociedad later Sunday. Álvarez scored Atletico’s winner in the 61st minute after an assist by Giuliano Simeone.

